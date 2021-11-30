Joe Rogan Rips Media and Democrats over Russia Collusion Hoax, Ignoring Hunter Biden Laptop Scandal: ‘No One Is Held Accountable’

Joe Rogan has blasted members of the media and Democratic politicians for pushing the Russia collusion hoax, saying “no one is being held accountable” for promoting the false narrative that dominated the national news cycle throughout the Trump presidency.

In Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” host Joe Rogan said there was clearly collusion between the mainstream media and key Democrats to disseminate the false narrative and to keep it alive.

“The collusion between the media and the government is pretty apparent. Especially the left-wing media and the left-wing government. It’s pretty fucking apparent that there’s some narratives that get shared back and forth.”

“No one is being held accountable,” he concluded.

Rogan also compared the Russia collusion hoax to the media’s attempts the suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandal in the weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“They [the media] have talking points and they don’t talk about things they’re not supposed to, like the Hunter Biden laptop story. Something that’s actual news,” he said. “This whole Russia collusion story has turned out to be completely nonsense.”

Guest Jocko Willink, a retired Naval SEAL officer, said: “That’s insane. That was three and a half years, the American public was getting beat down with the Russia collusion thing.”

Rogan said: “And it wasn’t real.”

The Russia collusion narrative has fallen apart as it was revealed that the Steele dossier contained opposition research against the Trump campaign paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who served as a main source for the dossier, was arrested by U.S. officials this month on charges that he lied to the FBI.

But many mainstream media outlets have so far failed to come clean about their reporting that promoted the claims in the dossier as well as their efforts to keep the story alive throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

