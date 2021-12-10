CNN Legal Analyst: Jussie Smollett Testimony ‘Exposed Himself to Jail Time’

“So him taking the stand lead to his exposure in the way Joey has spoken about,” Coates said. “A judge is now looking at you, taking everything you had to say and assessing it.”

The actor’s attorney said on Thursday that they will appeal the case, saying that “justice will prevail” in the end.

“He [Smollett] is 100% confident that this will be reversed on appeal,” attorney Nenye Uche said. “At the end of the day, we believe justice will prevail. We don’t believe it was done today but we’re very confident that he will be cleared and he will be found to be innocent.”

Smollett’s testimony made headlines for some of his wild accusations against the Osundairo brothers – the Nigerians he hired to stage the hoax hate crime – alleging that attacked him on a cold winter’s Chicago night and then demanded $1 million for them not to testify.

Among other things, Smollett also characterized Abimbola Osundairo as a jilted gay lover who grew jealous of his success on the show Empire after the two carried on a drugged-fueled sexual affair.

“We were in a club, you go to the bathroom, go to a stall, do a bump, do a bump and then just kind of keep going in and then we went to the bathhouse,” Smollet said on the stand.

At one point, Smollett even snapped at the prosecutor for reading his text messages that contained the N-word aloud in the courtroom, pleading with him to stop “out of respect for every African American in the courtroom.”