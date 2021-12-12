Director Adam McKay: ‘The Climate Crisis Is the Story of All Stories in the History of Stories’

Don’t Look Up filmmaker Adam McKay has called climate change the “biggest threat to life in human history,” saying he made the Netflix movie as a way to get people talking about the issue.

McKay expounded on his climate activism in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We made Don’t Look Up to hopefully get people talking about the climate crisis — literally the biggest threat to life in human history,” he said, later adding: “I feel like the climate crisis is the story of all stories in the history of stories.”

“Obviously, I’m all in on the climate. I’m fully freaked out.”

The satirical movie, which Netflix will start streaming December 24, tells the story of two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover a comet heading toward Earth. Despite their best efforts, they fail to generate much concern from self-obsessed politicians or the mainstream media.

DiCaprio, who is one of Hollywood’s biggest climate change activists despite his use of private jets and yachts, echoed the movie’s environmental warning.

“I think we all looked at this as an incredibly unique gift,” the actor said while promoting the movie, according to Reuters. “We’d been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis, and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative.”

The movie also stars Cate Blanchett as a TV morning show anchor. As Breitbart News reported, Blanchett recently sounded the alarm on climate change, saying people need to be “scared” because it will motivate them to “do something about it.”

McKay’s previous movies as director include Vice, the satirical biopic of Dick Cheney, and The Big Short, the comedy about the 2008 financial crisis.

