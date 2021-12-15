Angelina Jolie Meets with Mitt Romney, Cori Bush to Push Violence Against Women Act

Twitter/SenatorRomney; RepCori
David Ng

Angelina Jolie recently returned to Washington, D.C. to meet with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) to urge the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the legislation that was originally spearheaded by then-Sen. Joe Biden nearly three decades ago.

The Hollywood star was on hand Tuesday to stoke bi-partisan support for the latest reauthorization of the act, which expired in September, according to a report from The Hill. While the bill has traditionally enjoyed support across the political spectrum, the new version features poison-pill measures designed to get Republicans to oppose it, which will then be used against them during elections.

The reauthorization features language that broadens red-flag gun provisions to those involved in non-romantic relationships. It also includes language mandating biological males who identify as transgender and gender-fluid to be accepted into women shelters.

The House passed the reauthorization in March, with the Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly.

Jolie, who recently starred in Disney-Marvel’s woke superhero movie The Eternals, last visited Washington to push the reauthorization in September.

On Tuesday, Rep. Bush gushed over the Hollywood celebrity in a tweet showing them both wearing masks.

Sen. Romney also praised Jolie in a tweet showing them not wearing masks.

As Breitbart News reported, Angelina Jolie appeared at a White House press briefing in September to promote the legislation.

