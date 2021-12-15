Angelina Jolie Meets with Mitt Romney, Cori Bush to Push Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie recently returned to Washington, D.C. to meet with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) to urge the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, the legislation that was originally spearheaded by then-Sen. Joe Biden nearly three decades ago.

The Hollywood star was on hand Tuesday to stoke bi-partisan support for the latest reauthorization of the act, which expired in September, according to a report from The Hill. While the bill has traditionally enjoyed support across the political spectrum, the new version features poison-pill measures designed to get Republicans to oppose it, which will then be used against them during elections.

The reauthorization features language that broadens red-flag gun provisions to those involved in non-romantic relationships. It also includes language mandating biological males who identify as transgender and gender-fluid to be accepted into women shelters.

The House passed the reauthorization in March, with the Senate expected to take up the legislation shortly.

Jolie, who recently starred in Disney-Marvel’s woke superhero movie The Eternals, last visited Washington to push the reauthorization in September.

On Tuesday, Rep. Bush gushed over the Hollywood celebrity in a tweet showing them both wearing masks.

I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence. As a survivor myself, this fight is personal. Thank you to Angelina Jolie for your leadership to put an end to violence against women. pic.twitter.com/aMHututtcn — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 14, 2021

Sen. Romney also praised Jolie in a tweet showing them not wearing masks.

Met with Angelina Jolie to discuss ways in which we can support children and families at home and abroad. I’m grateful for her work as a Goodwill Ambassador and for her continued advocacy for the vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/wccmXNzhHo — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 14, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Angelina Jolie appeared at a White House press briefing in September to promote the legislation.

