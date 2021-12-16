Former ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Shill for Biden in Campaign from Democrat Super PAC

Former contestants of ABC’s The Bachelorette have come together to sing the praises of the Biden administration in a social media campaign that is being promoted as bi-partisan but in fact comes from a powerful Democrat super PAC that has ties to Media Matters for America.

The new “influencer” campaign spotlights the American Rescue Plan — Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill — and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the $1 trillion plan that Biden signed into law in November.

In the campaign, The Bachelorette contestants praise the two spending plans as “something positive that’s happening right now regardless of your political views.” They don’t mention how the massive spending is fueling the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in nearly 40 years.

Watch below:

The campaign comes from the American Bridge 21st Century, the Democrat super PAC created by David Brock, who also founded Media Matters for America, the left-wing attack organization that wages war against conservative news outlets through smear campaigns.

The American Bridge 21st Century, which has been funded by George Soros, spent tens of millions of dollars aiming to defeat Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. As Breitbart News reported, it launched an “anti-Trump war room” after Trump won in 2016 and more recently called for a nationwide hiring boycott of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

