Mia Farrow Shames Disney for ‘Home Alone’ Poster with ‘White, Male Carrying Guns in the Time of Mass School Shootings’

Actress Mia Farrow has attempted to shame the Walt Disney Co. over its promotional campaign for the rebooted version of Home Alone, complaining that the movie poster features a “white, male kid” who is holding two toy guns.

“In the age of mass shootings in schools-why two huge guns? WHY???” she tweeted.

Mia Farrow expressed her displeasure over Disney’s marketing effort for the Christmas-themed movie, saying the studio should “find a more positive image to promote [the] film.” She claimed the image of a kid holding toy guns was inappropriate in the “time of mass school shootings.”

A white, male kid carrying 2 huge guns in the time of mass school shootings? Really @Disney ? Surely u can find a more positive image to promote your film https://t.co/8j2xTF9yE3 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 15, 2021

The new Home Alone movie — titled Home Sweet Home Alone — began streaming last month on Disney+. The comedy is the first Home Alone movie to come from Disney following its merger with 20th Century Fox, the studio that released the original 1990 movie starring Macaulay Culkin, and its two theatrical sequels.

Mia Farrow declared earlier this year that “humans are a species that should not have guns.” She was reacting to a New York Daily News report of a shooting death on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx. Both the shooter and victim were Latino.

The actress also pushed for stricter gun control following the Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting in March that left ten dead. The killer was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa, who hails from Syria.

Despite her antipathy for firearrms, Farrow wielded guns in the 1978 Agatha Christie movie adaptation Death on the Nile, according to the Internet Movie Firearms Database.

