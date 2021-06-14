Mia Farrow: ‘Humans Are a Species That Should Not Have Guns’

Actress and left-wing activist Mia Farrow tweeted responded to a revenge shooting in the Bronx by tweeting “humans are a species that should not have guns.”

Farrow was reacting to a New York Daily News report of 18-year-old Luis Rivera driving up alongside 24-year-old Nelson Caban on the Bronx Expressway and shooting him dead. Caban had allegedly shot and wounded Rivera eight months earlier.

“Humans are a species that should not have guns,” Mia Farrow said in response to the shooting. Farrow did not mention that New York has all the gun control laws Democrats at the federal level are pushing under the guise of safety.

Humans are a species that should not have guns https://t.co/I3UUM5HPGL — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 14, 2021

New York adopted a large body of gun control laws and measures in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those gun control measures include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, ammunition registration, etc.

The state also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

Farrow also overlooked the academic work of Florida State criminologist Gary Kleck’s work showing that American’s use guns for self-defense a minimum of 760,000 a year. Kleck’s work suggests guns are used for self-defense annually thousands upon thousands of times more they are used for crime.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.