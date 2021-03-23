Hollywood Celebrities Push for Gun Control Hours After Colorado Shooting: ‘Not Soon Enough’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities wasted little time in pushing for gun control and gun reform just hours after a shooter killed ten people, including a police officer, at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, Monday afternoon.

Stars including Julianne Moore, Bradley Whitford, Mia Farrow, and Jamie Lee Curtis seized the opportunity, rushing to social media to promote measures including background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

On Monday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said ten people died in the attack at King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa area of Boulder. Among the dead was 51-year-old policeman Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force.

The suspect is in police custody and has been identified as Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado, resident.

Actress Julianne Moore expressed her outrage at the Colorado shooting. “We shouldn’t have to live like this. In Atlanta or Boulder or anywhere else,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our elected leaders owe us #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers to end our gun violence crisis — they owe us action.”

She also urged people to text a number in support of HR8, a bill that would require background checks for gun purchases.

Alyssa Milano used the shooting to push for filibuster reform.

Gun violence can be eradicated but the filibuster needs to go. I unpack the filibuster issue on this weeks episode of my podcast. Listen here👉 https://t.co/eCWcIh4mzG https://t.co/VO9vTw0kKB — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 23, 2021

The West Wing star Bradley Whitford claimed in a tweet that people can’t be pro-Second Amendment and pro-life. He was responding to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who offered a prayer for law enforcement, first responders, and others affected by the shooting.

You can fetishize guns or you can pretend to be “pro-life”. You can’t do both. https://t.co/C76hD6wLTk — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) March 23, 2021

Mia Farrow tweeted that “no civilian need to own or carry” an AR-15.

Boulder shooter carried an AR-15. No civilian needs to own or carry such a weapon #GunReformNow — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 23, 2021

Jamie Lee Curtis pushed for a ban on assault weapons.

Ellen Barkin called out Republicans in her demand for gun control. “How would you feel if you lost someone you love to gun violence?” she tweeted.

GOP…How would you feel if you lost someone you love to gun violence? Would you still be gripping your AK 15s? #Colorado #GunControlNow @Everytown @MomsDemand — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) March 23, 2021

Actress-director Elizabeth Banks tweeted that gun control “will save lives.”

Full Metal Jacket star Matthew Modine also pushed for gun control.

“was blocked 10 days before grocery store attack” When you live in a democracy – you vote for and elect the officials that represent you, your values and beliefs As I type, 9,535 gun violence deaths have occurred in the US in 2021#VoteBetter #GunReformNow #BoulderColorado https://t.co/mFoJOtcOII — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) March 23, 2021

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted, “We need GUN REFORM NOW,” saying that the country will see more gun violence in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Post-Covid America will see more gun related violence than ever before. We need GUN REFORM NOW. https://t.co/etO7eVkaWS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 23, 2021

Comedian Wanda Sykes tweeted that advocating for gun control is “not soon enough.”

John Leguizamo also pushed for gun control and reform.

House of Cards actor Michael Kelly tweeted that his military friends believe assault weapons “have no place in society.”

I have so many friends in the military and the vast majority of them think that AR’s and guns of the sort have no place in society. You know cause they are ……..weapons of war.

Common Sense #GunReformNow — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) March 23, 2021

Arrested Development staar and comedian David Cross tweeted #GunControlNow in response to conservative “Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com