‘Home Alone’ Actor Devin Ratray Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Home Alone star Devin Ratray was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges Wednesday in Oklahoma. He was later released on bail.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old was booked in the Midwest City Jail after presenting himself to police. The arrest stems from an alleged altercation between Ratray and his now-ex-girlfriend in Oklahoma City this month.

The actor, who played Buzz McCallister in the first two Home Alone installments, was in the city to appear at a Christmas convention from Dec. 4-5 with his girlfriend, according to local outlet KFOR,

He was booked on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count of domestic assault and battery, according to online records, Fox News reports.

The girlfriend alleged to authorities Ratray drank a bottle of wine and over 10 shots of booze in two different locations. The two reportedly got into an argument at a bar when Ratray became upset his girlfriend did not charge a pair of fans for autograph cards.

They eventually continued their argument in their hotel room, and Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto a bed, placing one hand on her throat and another on her mouth as he allegedly applied pressure.

“This is how you die,” Ratray allegedly told her, according to a report by authorities obtained by KFOR.

“[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth,” the report stated.

Ratray’s bond was set at $25,000.

Ratray hosted a one-night only rental on Airbnb of the famous McCallister home.