Home Alone House will Soon Be Available as One-Night Airbnb Rental

The renowned and unmistakable house from Chris Columbus’s classic 1990 film, Home Alone, will soon be available for a one-night rental on Airbnb.

The house is already listed on the company’s website, and the booking process for “filthy animals” is set to begin on December 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT for a December 12 overnight stay. The home will house four guests for just $25 a pop during its single-night conversion into an Airbnb.

The infamous Buzz McCallister, played by actor Devin Ratray, will be hosting the event along with his pet tarantula Axl to provide the home with an authentic McCallister ambiance. Ratray stars as an adult Buzz in the franchise’s latest film Home Sweet Home Alone, which was released on November 12 on Disney+. All Buzz asks is, “Just stay out of my room, okay?”

Meals and snacks will be supplied to guests during the stay.

“After you’ve worked up an appetite, you can feast on all the comfort food your hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese,” host Buzz, wrote under the home’s listing on Airbnb.

Guests will also partake in a Home Sweet Home Alone viewing during their stay in the original Home Alone house. As a parting gift, visitors will be given a Lego Ideas Home Alone kit to construct once they return home.

The house is located some 20 miles from Chicago in Winnetka, Illinois, which is situated on Lake Michigan. Guests are responsible for their own travel.

Twenty-four-hour security will be present at the home, and guests must produce a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of check-in. Moreover, guests must wear masks during check-in, check-out, and whenever Illinois guidelines and restrictions call for them.

Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital to commemorate the event.