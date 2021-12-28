HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Praises ‘Hero’ Alexander Vindman, Who Testified Against Trump at Impeachment

The season finale of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which aired Sunday, featured a guest-starring role for retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified against former President Donald Trump during the Democrats’ first impeachment proceedings. In the episode, Larry David’s character praised Vindman as a “hero,” while another character called him “amazing.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s season 11 closer gave Vindman a brief role, playing a slightly fictionalized version of himself. The retired lieutenant colonel promoted his appearance on social media, saying he had a “great time” working on the show.

I had a great time on #CurbYourEnthusiasm! You can watch the season finale now on @hbomax I would like to thank @ohsnapjbsmoove for his suggestion that I title my next book: China and Russia, On That Sh*t. https://t.co/Nc43NuCUM6 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) December 27, 2021

In the episode, Susie wants to throw a party for Vindman, who is speaking at the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles. Because Susie can’t host, Larry offers his house for the party.

Vindman appears later in the episode at the party when he overhears Larry on the phone trying to repeal a local five-foot fence law. “What you did on that call was completely improper,” Vindman said, in a line meant to echo his impeachment testimony.

Watch below:

Vindman, who served on the White House’s National Security Council, became a hero of the political left after he testified at the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. He claimed he heard a 2019 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July which Trump allegedly pressured his counterpart to investigate Joe Biden.

The Senate eventually voted to acquit President Trump. Following the acquittal, a U.S. Army spokesperson said Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, a lawyer on the NSC, were reassigned to the Department of the Army after their removal from the NSC.

