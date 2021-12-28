Oprah Winfrey Shames BFF Gayle King for Not Jumping Through COVID Hoops to Attend Holiday Party

Oprah Winfrey publicly shamed her BFF, CBS News host Gayle King for not jumping through enough coronavirus hoops to attend her holiday party. “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey affirmed, adding that King will “join us once she completes the policy!”

Winfrey took to Facebook, where she called out King for missing a special celebration at her house because the CBS host apparently failed to complete a four-step coronavirus “policy” implemented for Winfrey’s guests.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey wrote in a Facebook caption.

Winfrey also admitted that she is so “serious” about these requirements that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, has dubbed it “The Policy.”

“Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” she said. “This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!”

“We missed his grandma Gayle King but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!” she added. “Thank you to Bon Fortune Style and Ana’s Balloon Creations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone.”

In the video, Winfrey’s guests can be seen gathered outside, singing “Circle of Life” from Disney’s The Lion King as they welcomed baby Luca to the house.

“I know you’ve been waiting,” Winfrey said to Luca. “You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.”

It remains unclear what step(s) King failed to meet by December 23, but a second video posted to Winfrey’s account shows that the CBS host was finally allowed to enter her sprawling mansion on Christmas Eve.

