LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive Coronavirus Test

LL Cool J fans hoping to chill out to the tunes of their favorite rapper on New Year’s Eve will be disappointed to learn that he has canceled his New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday, the “Mama Said Knock You Out” singer wished his fans a happy New Year while delivering the bad news.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” he said. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, singer Chlöe has also canceled her scheduled New Year’s Eve performance.

“The broadcast will still take place as planned starting at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC (delayed on the West Coast),” the outlet noted. “Still scheduled to perform live from New York’s Times Square are Journey and Karol G.”

The show also will feature pretaped performances from Los Angeles of AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes. In addition, there will be segments airing from New Orleans, where Billy Porter will perform, as well as Puerto Rico, where Daddy Yankee will take the stage.

LL Cool J’s canceled performance comes just after actor Hugh Jackman announced that his Broadway show The Music Man will be canceled after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for COVID,” Jackman announced. “Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP!”