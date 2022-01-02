Jeff Bezos Mocked over New Year’s Eve Disco Outfit: ‘World’s Tightest Pants,’ ‘Becoming Pitbull’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was ruthlessly mocked on social media for his recent Instagram post showing him wearing a disco outfit as he celebrated the new year with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life,” Bezos said in the caption.

“The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow,” he added.

Instagram users quickly took to the comment section of Bezos’ post to blast him over his fashion choice.

“I couldn’t possibly cringe any harder,” one commenter wrote.

“Money cannot buy class,” another Instagram user said.

“I see you found every mans midlife crisis and made it in to a single Instagram post. Impressive,” another reacted.

“OMG those pants are so tight did you get them from Amazon,” another quipped.

“this is gonna get memed to death bro,” another Instagram user warned.

And he was right. Over on Twitter, a flood of accounts shared photos of Bezos’ Instagram post and had a field day mocking the Amazon founder.

Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull pic.twitter.com/jY3QtXiLwK — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 1, 2022

all the money in the world, and bezos is simply transforming into a second-rate paul shaffer pic.twitter.com/rSPSPbzitA — brandonstosuy (@brandonstosuy) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos wears world’s tightest pants. pic.twitter.com/egNTvs6c5R — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2022

I sell books

I sell whatever I want

I sell condos in Fort Lauderdale pic.twitter.com/O7u6Yd4Wlq — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) January 2, 2022

Bezos definitely copped that whole fit on Prime https://t.co/Mxiscb8ch5 — brokencool (@brokencool) January 2, 2022

Bezos by AliExpress pic.twitter.com/shAa4vLEML — Pablo Bello (@pablobello) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos destroyed whatever public image he had with one Instagram post https://t.co/URJDvex9NQ — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) January 2, 2022

Surely Jeff Bezos could afford a full time “photoshop my lady’s waist without giving her short fingers in my possible engagement reveal picture” person? https://t.co/pb4qMXHm2B — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) January 2, 2022

You can take the boy out of Miami but you can’t… (Yes, Bezos was raised in Miami to an adoptive Cuban father.) pic.twitter.com/9r2SmbnO9i — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos, Pitbull and Dana White are converging into the same person. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) January 2, 2022

jeff bezos you look like an idiot bro pic.twitter.com/gQGOsAqWKD — eve jan 6 (@Eve6) January 2, 2022

It’s only Jan 1st and I’ve seen the outline of Jeff Bezos’ penis no less than 15 times. 😔 — Amanda Brooke Perrin (@brookeperrin) January 2, 2022

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.