Jeff Bezos Mocked over New Year’s Eve Disco Outfit: ‘World’s Tightest Pants,’ ‘Becoming Pitbull’

jeff-bezos-new-year-party
Jeff Bezos / Instagram
Alana Mastrangelo

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was ruthlessly mocked on social media for his recent Instagram post showing him wearing a disco outfit as he celebrated the new year with his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

“We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life,” Bezos said in the caption.

“The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow,” he added.

Instagram users quickly took to the comment section of Bezos’ post to blast him over his fashion choice.

“I couldn’t possibly cringe any harder,” one commenter wrote.

“Money cannot buy class,” another Instagram user said.

“I see you found every mans midlife crisis and made it in to a single Instagram post. Impressive,” another reacted.

“OMG those pants are so tight did you get them from Amazon,” another quipped.

“this is gonna get memed to death bro,” another Instagram user warned.

And he was right. Over on Twitter, a flood of accounts shared photos of Bezos’ Instagram post and had a field day mocking the Amazon founder.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.