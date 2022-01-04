‘Anchorman’ Star David Koechner Spends New Year’s Eve in Jail After DUI Arrest

Anchorman star David Koechner spent New Year’s Eve in a Ventura County jail cell after being arrested for drunk driving, according to a report.

The 59-year-old funnyman was arrested at around five p.m. on Friday after blowing out two tires, according to TMZ.

Koechner, who co-starred with Will Ferrell in the 2004 hit, Anchorman, and who starred as Todd Packer in TV comedy The Office, spent the night in jail and was reportedly released at around six a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The actor was charged with suspected DUI and hit-and-run. The police said Koechner told them he ran into a street sign, causing damage to his vehicle. Koechner allegedly failed a field sobriety test and blew a .12 upon being tested at the station, TMZ added.

Simi Valley Police Department public information officer Casey Nicholson told the media that officers corralled Koechner after he was seen in a damaged vehicle pointing the wrong way on the street.

“Mr. Koechner, was driving into oncoming traffic (the wrong lane on the other side of the street) where the officer was coming,” Nicholson said. “Officer passed him, conducted a U-turn and pulled him over a couple of blocks away,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson added that the actor showed “outward symptomology of intoxication,” and was arrested for DUI.

Koechner is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on March 30.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member is set to launch a stand-up comedy tour this month and is also seen in the sports drama National Champions.

