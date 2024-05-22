Chelsea Handler Smears Chiefs Star Harrison Butker as a ‘Misogynist Bible Thumper’

Left-wing comedienne and TV host Chelsea Handler posted a video to her social media blasting Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker as a “misogynist” for daring to speak in support of traditional Christian values.

“As you may have heard, there’s a man by the name of Harrison Butker who’s talking more than I typically like for a male,” Handler said at the top of her video posted to X on Tuesday. She went on to call Butker a “misogynist” even as she made it clear she is a misandrist by saying men should shut up.

“He is the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs. And I learned that kickers rarely get tackled. So, based on his misogynistic rant during a recent commencement address I’m guessing this Bible thumper thumped himself a little too hard with his Bible and gave himself CTW,” she commented snidely in her attack on Butker and Christians in general.

This is the first and last time I want to talk about an NFL kicker. pic.twitter.com/KILqikJURa — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 22, 2024

She then excerpted a video clip of Butker’s commencement address where he said that he was sure the female graduates were more excited about embracing their future as a “homemaker” than they are about pursuing a career.

“First of all, Harrison, you’re a kicker, so you have one important part of your body and it’s not your fucking brain,” Handler sneered.

She next added a clip of Butker saying that his wife, Isabelle, would agree that having a family instead of a career was her best decision.

“Isabelle, please bling twice if you need us to call for help,” Handler replied.

Handler went on to say that the “real kicker” is that Butker’s mother is a renowned physicist who has a degree in chemistry and who, Handler insisted, is the one who paid for all the sports-related fees to help her son needed growing up so that he could become a wealthy NFL player.

“So, who paid for all those” costs for sports when Butker was a kid, Handler asked, “so he could grow up to have a career making millions of dollars for fucking kicking things?” She answered he own question, saying, “My guess is a working woman.”

“Harrison this is the first time I’ve heard about you and hopefully the last. And after this I’m gonna go ahead and do what your fellow teammate does and just pretend like you don’t exist,” she said in conclusion.

She ended her screed with a clip of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying he does not talk to Butker at all.

Butker, of course, has been the latest target of the Christian-hating left for his May 11 commencement speech delivered to the graduates of Benedictine college, the private Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas.

During his address, the Super Bowl winner urged the graduates to keep their minds on traditional Christian values after graduating, and spoke of faith, family, femininity, and masculinity as he ushered the graduates into the rest of their lives.

But since his address began making the rounds on social media, woke leftists have been on the attack.

The triggered left accused Butker of being “misogynistic and homophobic” and have made demands that the team punish him for daring to support Christian values.

Wokesters also launched a Change.org petition demanding that the NFL fire Butker.

