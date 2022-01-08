Sinead O’Connor Says Teen Son Dead After Disappearing

Jan. 8 (UPI) — Police in Ireland have confirmed the death of singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor.

The Guardian newspaper reported the youth had been reported missing Thursday.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” a police spokesperson said.

The manner and circumstances of his death have not been released to the media.

Sinead O’Connor wrote on social media that Shane O’Connor had been hospitalized this week after two suicide attempts.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace,” the grieving mother posted on Friday.

This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety. pic.twitter.com/uJWuSJ1bRJ — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 6, 2022

On Thursday, Sinead O’Connor pleaded with the missing teen to contact her or the police so they could get him the help he needed.

She also blasted the hospital where he was being treated for allowing him to leave when he was so troubled.

“Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits,” she wrote before his death.

