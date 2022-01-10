Demi Lovato Debuts Giant Spider Tattoo on Her Head After Reported Rehab Stint

Left-wing pop star Demi Lovato has debuted a giant spider tattoo on the side of her head after recently returning home from a rehab stint.

Lovato took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share the massive black spider tattooed on the side of her head by celebrity artist Dr. Woo, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

A large portion of the side of Lovato’s head was shaved, allowing room for the giant spider to be tattooed just above the singer’s ear.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato reportedly said of the tattoo in an Instagram Story. “She taught us about pottery and weaving,” the pop star continued. “She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

Apaguem as luzes… Demi Lovato raspa banda do cabelo pra fazer tatuagem e fãs temem que elu apareça de moicano pra tentar consertar o que fez. pic.twitter.com/II19hTWoU1 — POPTime • #BBB22 (@siteptbr) January 9, 2022

Lovato’s spider tattoo comes after the singer recently returned home from rehab late last month, after seeking treatment for addiction at a Utah rehabilitation facility, according to multiple reports.

In December, the singer reportedly declared via Instagram Stories that she was no longer “California sober” — a reference to one of the pop star’s songs released in 2021.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” Lovato wrote at the time. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

In 2018, Lovato was reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for an apparent heroin overdose. The singer was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills at the time of the incident, and was treated with Naracan as she was transported for emergency treatment.

Last month, Lovato was seen serenading a ghost with a grudge against men inside a disused brothel in an abandoned “ghost town” on her Peacock TV show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

