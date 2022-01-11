‘Masked Singer’ Star Ken Jeong Gushes over Fauci Calling Sen. Marshall ‘Moron’: ‘Good for Him’

The Masked Singer star Ken Jeong gushed over Dr. Anthony Fauci calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron” on Tuesday, stating, “Good for him.”

“I’m sick and tired of Roger Marshall’s and Rand Paul’s bullying,” Ken Jeong said in a tweet.

Good for him. I'm sick and tired of Roger Marshall's and Rand Paul's bullying.

The Hangover actor was reacting to a moment in which Fauci was caught on hot mic during a senate hearing on Tuesday calling Sen. Marshall a “moron,” and then uttering “Jesus Christ” after being questioned about his annual salary.

During the hearing, the senator asked Fauci why he hasn’t released his salary, and said that “the big tech giants are doing an incredible job at keeping it from being public.”

Fauci insisted that his salary is public information, and is available to anyone who makes the effort to “ask for it.” Fauci then told Marshall, “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary.”

After the exchange, Fauci was caught on hot mic muttering to himself, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”

On Tuesday, Fauci spoke before a Senate committee about the untamed coronavirus crisis.

During the hearing, Fauci claimed that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)’s questioning of his credibility has caused death threats against his life. But while attempting to place the blame on Sen. Paul — an actual survivor of an assassination attempt — Fauci didn’t cite any direct evidence of the senator inciting violence.

Fauci also complained about Sen. Paul and his “Fire Fauci.” campaign. The president’s Chief Medical Advisor then held up a reported image from the senator’s website, which read, “Fire Dr. Fauci.”

