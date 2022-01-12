Stephen Colbert Cheers Fauci for Calling GOP Senator a ‘Moron’: ‘Get Him, Fauch!’

Stephen Colbert cheered Dr. Anthony Fauci on CBS’s The Late Show Tuesday after the government official called a Republican senator a “moron” during an acrimonious Congressional hearing.

Colbert played footage of Fauci’s contentious testimony on Capitol Hill earlier in the day, during which he sparred with frequent adversary Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and was caught on a hot mic calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron.”

The insult came after Sen. Marshall grilled Fauci about his compensation and personal investments, asking if he would be “willing to submit to Congress a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments.”

As Breitbart News reported, Marshall’s line of questioning visibly riled Fauci, who is among the highest-paid employee in the federal government, making an annual salary of $434,000 in 2020. In the exchange, Marshall also accused “big tech giants” of hiding Fauci’s finances from the public.

Fauci replied that his financial disclosures are all public information and accused the senator of being “misinformed.”

After Marshall was cut off, Fauci was heard saying, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”

Colbert relished the moment on Tuesday’s broadcast. “Get him, Fauch!” he gushed. “Take off the gloves and a mask! ‘I have your results, senator, and I regret to inform you that you’ve contracted my boot in your ass.’”

“And now that clip lives forever on the internet,” Colbert said. “The one place where Senator Marshall and his staff will never be able to find it.”

During the show, he also said: “If there’s one thing out there more contagious than COVID, it’s stupid.”

