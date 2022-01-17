Hollywood Celebrities Use MLK Day to Push Democrats’ Dead-on-Arrival Voting Bills: ‘No Celebration Without Legislation’

Kevin Winter; Amanda Edwards; Saul Loeb; Jim Watson; Amy Sussman; Pascal Le Segretain; Jack Taylor; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
David Ng

For the left, no holiday is off-limits for shameless political flacking. On Monday, Hollywood celebrities used Martin Luther King Day to push the Democrats’ “voting rights” bills that are designed to seize election oversight power from states and roll back measures including voter identification requirements.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Viola Davis, and even the rock group Pearl Jam seized on the holiday to urge fans to pressure their senators into supporting the various pieces of legislation, even though they are essentially dead in the water after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said they will oppose eliminating the filibuster.

Like many on the left, the stars are using a rhetorical trick that equates the so-called “voting rights” bills to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the two aren’t remotely similar except in name. While the latter was a landmark civil rights law that enfranchised minorities, the Democrats’ present-day efforts amount to a partisan attempt to rig the game so that they never lose another election.

Disney-Marvel’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. while pushing for the elimination of the Senate filibuster.

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington did the same.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis seconded Kerry Washington’s plea.

The Hunger Games and Charlie’s Angles star Elizabeth Banks posted a plea for her followers to to pressure Congress to “take action today.”

The West Wing alum Allison Janney promoted Michelle Obama’s leftist When We All Vote voter nonprofit group to push Democrat legislation.

The rock group Pearl Jam used the holiday to promote a link to the left-wing group Deliver for Voting Rights.

Alysssa Milano, whose new Netflix movie recently dropped, posted a cleavage-filled video in which she urged her fans to “honor” MLK Jr.’s legacy by haranguing their Senators about the filibuster.

Selma director Ava DuVernay plugged her own movie as she promoted the Democrats’ “voting rights” legislation.

Acting sisters Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette posted similar entreaties in which they used the holiday to promote Democratic legislation.

USA Network’s Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo tweeted: “No celebration, without legislation.”

Actor Kirk Acevedo accused the right of passing “discriminatory voting laws against people of color,” without citing evidence.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

