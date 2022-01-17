Hollywood Celebrities Use MLK Day to Push Democrats’ Dead-on-Arrival Voting Bills: ‘No Celebration Without Legislation’

For the left, no holiday is off-limits for shameless political flacking. On Monday, Hollywood celebrities used Martin Luther King Day to push the Democrats’ “voting rights” bills that are designed to seize election oversight power from states and roll back measures including voter identification requirements.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano, Viola Davis, and even the rock group Pearl Jam seized on the holiday to urge fans to pressure their senators into supporting the various pieces of legislation, even though they are essentially dead in the water after Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said they will oppose eliminating the filibuster.

Like many on the left, the stars are using a rhetorical trick that equates the so-called “voting rights” bills to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But the two aren’t remotely similar except in name. While the latter was a landmark civil rights law that enfranchised minorities, the Democrats’ present-day efforts amount to a partisan attempt to rig the game so that they never lose another election.

Disney-Marvel’s Avengers star Mark Ruffalo quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. while pushing for the elimination of the Senate filibuster.

Elected leaders are still using the filibuster, a racist Jim Crow relic, to obstruct the passage of voting rights legislation. History won’t be kind to them. Enough, it’s high time they #DeliverforVotingRights.#MLKLegacy #wewantvotingrights#FilibusterReform pic.twitter.com/NtJDWBFJTW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 17, 2022

ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington did the same.

Oscar-winner Viola Davis seconded Kerry Washington’s plea.

The Hunger Games and Charlie’s Angles star Elizabeth Banks posted a plea for her followers to to pressure Congress to “take action today.”

As we honor MLK for his voice during the Civil Rights movement and his fight for equality for all, we need to ensure his efforts are not diminished. Tell congress to protect your right to vote and take action today. #MLKDay https://t.co/v6iboVPNYx pic.twitter.com/qp2LPvSU68 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 17, 2022

The West Wing alum Allison Janney promoted Michelle Obama’s leftist When We All Vote voter nonprofit group to push Democrat legislation.

The rock group Pearl Jam used the holiday to promote a link to the left-wing group Deliver for Voting Rights.

This #MLKDay, we will not accept empty promises in pursuit of Dr. King’s dream. MLK Day is a day of service: Congress must serve our country through action. We are serving our communities by showing up for the right to vote. Join us: https://t.co/9zDx5oNOhe pic.twitter.com/zDGbV7TBe8 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) January 17, 2022

Alysssa Milano, whose new Netflix movie recently dropped, posted a cleavage-filled video in which she urged her fans to “honor” MLK Jr.’s legacy by haranguing their Senators about the filibuster.

It’s #MLKDay. Honor his legacy with action. Call your senators and tell them you support reforming the filibuster to get the Voting Rights Act passed. Number: (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/pTMJqKCxF1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 17, 2022

Selma director Ava DuVernay plugged her own movie as she promoted the Democrats’ “voting rights” legislation.

SELMA is streaming on Apple, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon, with Peacock offering free viewing in honor of Dr. King’s holiday. Voting rights for all continues to be under attack today. Demand the passing of Voting Rights legislation: 202-224-3121. Take action: https://t.co/ENcie5YZof pic.twitter.com/cX4s3Inwkw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 17, 2022

Acting sisters Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette posted similar entreaties in which they used the holiday to promote Democratic legislation.

Doctor King changed the world and it is our duty to continue his work and ensure voting rights. ❤️ #MLK #Respect #Gratitude #Love #Dignity — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 17, 2022

Today We honor the life and legacy of the great Dr Martin Luther King as we continue our fight for voting rights for all .we shall overcome. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 17, 2022

USA Network’s Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo tweeted: “No celebration, without legislation.”

This #MartinLutherKingDay no celebration, without legislation. Our right to vote is under attack and it is in SERIOUS danger. But you can do something about it! Something that will have a huge impact. ⁰⁰Call your Senator! (202)-224-3121 and tell them to #PassVotingRightsNow pic.twitter.com/LV5cHU5ksg — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) January 17, 2022

Actor Kirk Acevedo accused the right of passing “discriminatory voting laws against people of color,” without citing evidence.

A lot of hypocrites in our government are gonna be quoting Dr.King today.

But they don’t truly believe in what Dr King fought & marched for. Instead they try to pass discriminatory voting laws against people of color. DON’T LET THEM TAKE YOUR VOICE REGISTER 2 VOTE!#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/JVzRkPTjX9 — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) January 17, 2022

