Woke FX Drama ‘Y: The Last Man’ Producers Admit Series Is Officially Dead

The ultra-woke, male-bashing Y: The Last Man series was much anticipated but lasted only a single season on FX. Now, showrunner Eliza Clark is admitting defeat in finding another network to pick the show up.

Clark and the producers of Y had hoped to find a new host to continue the series that imagined a world without “cisgendered” men, based on the Vertigo comic book series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra that ran from 2002 to 2008.

The show was cancelled by FX On Hulu after a single, ten-episode season. And the campaign to find a new home is now over, Deadline reported.

“For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y,” Clark wrote on Twitter. “But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.”

Clark went on to tweet that the cancellation hit her “really hard,” but that she and her crew and cast are proud of what little they did get filmed.

The series starring Amber Tamblyn and Diane Lane depicted the world in the aftermath of a pandemic that killed every man on earth but one: Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer). The series followed the women who were left as they struggled to keep the power grid, manufacturing, and food production running. But as society broke down, the women began choosing sides with violent factions that struggled for power. but when word gets out that there is one man left, the scramble to capture him is set in motion.

An all-female team of directors has helmed the ten-episode season, including Louise Friedberg (The Right Stuff), Destiny Ekaragha (Silent Witness), and Daisy von Scherler Mayer (The Walking Dead). Most of the heads of departments — camera, production design, casting, editing, etc. — are also women. The series also stars Ashley Romans and Olivia Thirlby.

Last year, Clark celebrated the woke crew and subject matter of the show noting how the series was “about gender, about how oppressive systems form identity.”

As the series debuted, star Amber Tamblyn was thrilled to be part of a show that was based on the deaths of all “cisgender men.”

Hold onto your husbands— We're about to bring you into a world unlike anything you've ever seen before. A world without cisgender men.​

Welcome to a wild and dangerous new world run, ruined, rebuilt and rebirthed by women.​

