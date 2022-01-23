Singer Chris Daughtry Reveals Daughter Committed Suicide Months After Criminal Shot Her in the Face

Singer Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna Daughtry shared the cause of daughter Hannah Price’s sudden death late last year, stating that after a full investigation, officials have determined that the 25-year-old died by suicide November 12.

“After a thorough investigation by Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office, they have determined her official cause of death as suicide by hanging while under the influence of Narcotics,” the Daughtrys said in a joint statement shared with E! News.

“It has been determined that there is no evidence of foul play,” they added.

The Daughtrys went on to say that Price had told her family members the morning of her death that she was in “fear for her life.”

“She needed help after her current boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and had taken her car,” they said, adding that police were called to perform a wellness check at Price’s Tennessee home, but that officers had determined she “was OK” and left without incident.

“From a young age, Hannah struggled with mental illness and was in and out of therapy and treatment centers,” the statement continued. “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself abusive relationships.”

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” the statement said. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track.”

“We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family,” they added.

Price’s body was found hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911, according to the statement, which added that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The day after Price’s death, Chris Daughtry shared an image of his step-daughter to Instagram, writing, “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately,” he added at the time. “We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

