Disney ‘Consulting with Members of the Dwarfism Community’ Following Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Criticism

The Walt Disney Co. has jumped into damage-control mode after actor Peter Dinklage criticized the studio’s planned live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The actor called the project a “fucking backwards story” for its depiction of midgets who live together in a cave.

Disney responded to Dinklage’s comments on Tuesday, and in so doing, threw its original 1937 animated classic under the woke bus.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the studio said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

The Snow White remake will star West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler in the title role, with Gal Gadot as the evil queen. It will also feature new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

As Breitbart News reported, Peter Dinklage sounded off on the planned remake during an appearance this week on the Marc Maron podcast “WTF.”

The actor accused Disney of being insufficiently woke for proudly announcing the casting of a Latina actress as Snow White while ignoring the issue of the dwarves.

“It makes no sense to me. Because you’re progressive in one way, but you’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man?” the actor said. “Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

