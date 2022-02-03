Fraternal Order of Police Rips ‘D-List Actor’ Susan Sarandon over ‘Brainless’ Attack on Cops During Slain Officer’s Funeral

The National Fraternal Order of Police blasted left-wing actress, Bernie Sanders supporter, and defund police pusher Susan Sarandon for sharing a tweet calling police “fascists” as murdered New York Police officer Jason Rivera was being honored.

Susan Sarandon posted a meme on Tuesday that called police officers fascists and exclaimed that if the thousands who gathered for a police officer’s funeral weren’t needed to fight crime that day, then they aren’t needed at all.

The activist actress posted her tweet as New York turned out for the funeral of officer Jason Rivera, who, along with his partner Wilbert Mora, was murdered last month while responding to a call about a domestic argument in a Harlem apartment building.

Responding to her tweet, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) jumped to its own Twitter account to blast the Thelma & Louise star.

“Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police,” the FOP tweeted, “she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it’s no wonder why you’re a D-list actor.”

Of all the days for @SusanSarandon to share her true feelings towards police, she picks the day we bury our fallen brother to make such inflammatory & brainless comments. When you spend more time hating on cops than you do your own career, it's no wonder why you're a D-list actor https://t.co/y4iIUV6IxB — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) February 3, 2022

The FOP was not alone. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York also pushed back on Sarandon’s tweet, writing, “This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.”

This is what privilege looks like: a wealthy actress, safe in her bubble, mocking heroes & making light of the crisis that cops are battling alongside our communities. NYC is uniting to stop the violence — @SusanSarandon is living on a different planet.https://t.co/U1q0t32TzR — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) February 3, 2022

Sarandon has been working to undermine America’s police for quite a while. In 2020, she joined a long list of far-left Hollywood elites in pushing the defund the police movement.

DEFUND THE POLICE https://t.co/du19I57s6c — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) May 31, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston