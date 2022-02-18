Oscars will Require Vaccinations for Guests and Nominees, Not Presenters

The upcoming Academy Awards will have a two-tier system of coronavirus restrictions by requiring nominees and guests to be vaccinated but not presenters.

“All nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing,” reported Variety. “Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously.”

The newly unveiled rules clarify previous reports that the Oscars would not require attendees to present a proof of vaccination. A source told Variety that not requiring the vaccination for presenters “falls under the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions.”

“The agreement gives production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A — the production’s cast and the crew working closest with the actors — but it is not a requirement,” noted Variety.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the SAG Awards will require vaccinations for “ticketed” attendees as well as booster shots on top of a negative coronavirus test two days beforehand. The Critics Choice Awards also told The Hollywood Reporter that attendees “will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.”

This year’s Oscars will be the first one since 2018 to have a host after LGBTQ activists successfully helped push comedian Kevin Hart out of hosting due to old jokes that purportedly offended some members of that community. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will be this year’s hosts.

“Together, they have smeared Trump voters as racists, demanded the rollback of voter identification requirements, and joined forces with Michelle Obama to push vote by mail,” Breitbart News noted.

“The 2020 broadcast — which was the lowest rated in Oscars history, drawing around 10 million viewers — featured far-left celebrities lecturing Americans on issues of race and social justice,” the report added. “Actress-director Regina King kicked off the show by talking about George Floyd and celebrating the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.”