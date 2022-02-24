Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Husband: ‘Absurd’ Alec Baldwin Won’t Take Responsibility

Matt Hutchins, the husband of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has come out against Alec Baldwin, saying it’s “absurd” he will not take responsibility for her death.

“The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me,” Matt Hutchins told NBC News’ “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an interview that will air Thursday.

“But gun safety was not the only problem on that set,” Hutchins added. “There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties.”

Watch below:

Alec Baldwin claims that he did not pull the trigger when he shot Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust and told George Stephanopoulos in an interview after the incident that he does not feel responsible for her death.

“I cock the gun and I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off,” said Baldwin. “I mean, I honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself.”

Hutchins told Kotb he felt angry watching Baldwin refuse to take responsibility.

“Watching him I just felt so angry,” Hutchins said. “I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

The grieving husband’s interview comes shortly after he filed a wrongful death lawsuit and named Alec Baldwin along with others “are responsible for the safety on the set” as parties responsible for the outcome on that fateful day.

Watch below:

“Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the defendants had the power to prevent her death if they had only held sacrosanct their duty to protect the safety of every individual on a set where firearms were present instead of cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations,” the lawsuit says.

The Santa Fe District Attorney, however, has said it’s possible Baldwin is telling the truth that he did not pull the trigger is possible, which could dramatically affect the lawsuit.