Hollywood Celebrities Mostly Ignore Biden, Use State of the Union to Attack GOP

President Joe Biden’s state of the union address on Tuesday was so unremarkable that even the Hollywood celebrities who campaigned for him had little to say. So they spent the hour attacking and snarking at Republicans instead, with one star even calling for physical violence against a sitting member of Congress.

Stars including Mark Ruffalo, Bradley Whitford, Rosanna Arquette, and Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes stoked hatred toward the GOP while completely ignoring the president. Some even brought up former President Donald Trump, who was not mentioned once during the televised address.

Disney’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo lashed out at Republicans while bringing up former President Trump. The actor mocked GOP politicians for participating in the evening’s ceremonial standing ovations.

Trump, Tucker, MTG, underage sex trafficker Matt Gaetz & the rest of the KKKaucus of the Republican Party that have been sucking up to Putin have forced the GOP to do 5 standing ovations for President Biden in his state of the Union. Hubris is a beautiful thing. #FPutin — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 2, 2022

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad did the opposite — berating Republicans for not standing and clapping enough

I can’t imagine being so partisan and broken so as to sit sit silently for a proposal to fix lead pipes. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 2, 2022

Comedian and newly appointed Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes advocated for a fist fight against House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

I would fist fight K Mc. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) March 2, 2022

NBC’s The West Wing star Bradley Whitford accused Republicans of attacking “queer kids.”

Republicans are more interested in harassing vulnerable queer kids than creating jobs. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) March 2, 2022

Rosanna Arquette called the GOP “traitors.”

despicable disrespectful GQP traitors in congress gonna lose their Jobs — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) March 2, 2022

Actor Ethan Embry attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) for reportedly shouting “build the wall” during Biden’s speech.

Fuckin kick her the fuck out of our government. Enough. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 2, 2022

Fuck that Nazi stain. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 2, 2022

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show appeared to have mocked Biden’s rush to finish his speech.

The Daily Show just deleted this after their lib followers lost their minds pic.twitter.com/Kh5P1KBlyk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 2, 2022

One of the few complements to Biden came from Biden fundraiser Rob Reiner.

At a time when Democracy is being tested in America and throughout the world, I’m so grateful to have an intelligent, compassionate, experienced President at the helm. So grateful for Joe Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 2, 2022

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi marveled at the sight of two women sitting behind Biden.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com