Meghan Markle Sued by Half-Sister over Alleged ‘False’ Statements Made During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister for allegedly making “false” statements in the controversial tell-all interview the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry had with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Samantha Markle’s lawsuit — which seeks damages in excess of $75,000 — claims accuses Meghan of defamation “based on demonstrably false and malicious statements” made by the Duchess of Sussex in the sit-down interview with Winfrey in March of last year, according to a report by Fox News.

Meghan’s half-sister — who shares father Thomas Markle with her — claims the duchess’ “lies” were “designed to destroy [her] reputation,” and have subjected her to “humiliation, shame and hatred on a worldwide scale,” according to the documents.

Samantha argues that Meghan lied about being an “only child,” as well as about the last time she saw Samantha. The duchess’ half-sister also claims Meghan falsely stated that Samantha changed her last name to Markle after Meghan started dating Prince Harry, the report adds.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Meghan instructed her communications secretary Jason Knauf to “disseminate” false statements for the biography “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” by Omid Scobie.

Samantha also accuses Meghan of harming their father’s reputation “in order to preserve and promote the false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative.”

The duchess’ half-sister claims Meghan has falsely given the impression that she “essentially raised herself from virtual poverty” and worked to pay for her college education from Northwestern University.

“Defendant was not forced at the age of 13 to work in low-paying jobs to make ends meet,” the suit alleges. “Defendant attended elite and expensive private schools and dance and acting classes in Los Angeles paid for by her Father; Mr. Markle also paid for all of Defendant’s college education at Northwestern including tuition, rent and living expenses and even took out loans to cover the considerable cost.”

The lawsuit reportedly concludes by stating that Meghan’s real life story “directly contradict the false narrative and ‘fairy tale life story’ [Meghan] fabricated.”

Meghan’s attorney Michael Kump responded to the lawsuit on Friday, telling Fox News Digital, “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Last year, during her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Winfrey, Meghan also alleged that the British royal family expressed concerns about the color of her son’s skin ahead of his birth.

The Royal Family responded by stating, “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Following the interview, public opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan in Britain plummeted to the worst it had ever been.

