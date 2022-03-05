‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Gets Suspended Prison Sentence over Drunken Assault

The Boys actor Antony Starr was reportedly given a 12-month suspended prison sentence in Spain for assaulting a man at a pub in Costa Blanca.

Starr, who plays the evil superhero Homelander on the Amazon show The Boys, admitted to getting into the drunken brawl with 21-year-old chef Bathuel Araujo chef while working with director Guy Ritchie in Spain, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Watch below:

The 46-year-old actor was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence, which refers to when a judge sentences a defendant to jail or prison time, but then delays imposing the actual sentence in order to let the defendant serve time on probation instead, reports Page Six.

Starr was also ordered to pay more than £4,000 ($5,464) in compensation. The actor was reportedly told after a speedy trial that he would be able to avoid serving time in prison as long as he paid his victim the money within the next 72 hours.

The actor was arrested during the early hours of Wednesday morning after police were called about a disturbance outside a pub in Alicante. Starr was reportedly convicted of a crime of wounding, and spent two nights in police custody before being hauled to court.

Araujo shared a screenshot of an article by the Sun, which reported that the young chef will need stitches as a result of the attack.

The Sun also reported that Araujo told a local newspaper that Starr “lashed out” after someone the chef was with asked Starr’s friend to calm him down because he was “being a nuisance.”

The chef added that the actor responded by telling him to “fuck off,” and tried to push him out of the pub, before punching him in the jaw and near his eye.

“After he punched me I was dizzy and that’s when he hit me with the glass by the left eyebrow,” Araujo said.

The chef told police that he was struck twice by Starr. There was also a glass involved in the assault, according to a report by Variety.

“The detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor,” a court official said. “The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted.”

