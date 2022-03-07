Hilaria Baldwin Announces Social Media Break as Alec Fights Lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins’ Family

Actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin said over the weekend she is taking a break from social media. The move comes just weeks after her husband was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit.

“Hey friends! I’m gonna take a social break. I promise I’ll be back,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok. Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon.”

The caption of her post reads, “Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I’ll come right back.”

A source told People that “Hilaria wants to focus on her family without the distraction of social media. Nothing is wrong — she just is going to take a step back for a while and enjoy time with her kids.”

Hilaria Baldwin’s social media hiatus comes a little over four months after her husband, Alex Baldwin, fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

One week after Hutchins’ death, the actor and his wife were slammed on social media after posing with their six children clad in Halloween costumes and posting to Instagram what many called “tasteless” photos.

In January, Alec Baldwin said Hutchins’ death was “the worst situation” he has ever faced, and that “no one wants the truth more than I do.”

“This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with,” he said. “Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us.”

Last month, Baldwin was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit also accuses Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of being unqualified for the job, the film’s assistant director Dave Halls, who told an investigator that he did not check all of the rounds in the gun before handing it to Baldwin, and Seth Kenney, who supplied guns and ammunition for the film.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.