‘No One Wants the Truth More than I Do’: Alec Baldwin Says Halyna Hutchins’ Death ‘The Worst Situation I’ve Ever Been Involved With’

Actor Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while rehearsing on set last October, says her death is “the worst situation” he has ever faced and “no one wants the truth more than I do.”

“This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with,” Alec Baldwin said in a 12-minute video posted to Instagram, which was captioned, “Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us.”

“And I’m very hopefully that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as passible,” the 30 Rock star continued. “No one wants the truth more than I do.”

Baldwin also mentioned that he is “not a New Year’s resolution person.”

“But the one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year, and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me,” he said.

Baldwin continued:

I’ve been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation — all kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that’s what I want. My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about, but maybe I don’t get to see much of them anymore.

Meanwhile, Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, took to Instagram to post a message in which she predicted that 2022 will be “flawless,” adding, “We have dealt with so much awfulness lately.”

Alec Baldwin had also released a pre-Christmas video online, thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of the fatal shooting.

Last month, authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico, issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate the deadly shooting on the Rust film set.

Baldwin has suggested that he is not to blame for Hutchins’ death, claiming “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Hutchins’ father Anatoly Androsovych, however, says the actor is at least “partially responsible” for accidentally shooting his daughter.

