Multimillionaire Stephen Colbert Dismisses Soaring Gas Prices: ‘A Clean Conscience Is Worth a Buck or Two’

Let Them Eat Lithium. Left-wing CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, who boasts a reported personal net worth of approximately $75 million, professes to being entirely untroubled by soaring U.S. gas prices, admitting he takes comfort in the fact he drives a Tesla.

On Monday night the electric car evangelist laid out just why he travels with a “clean conscience” as he commutes into Manhattan while others outside his elite struggle to fill their tanks just to go to work or carry their family around.

“Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4/gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon b/c I drive a Tesla,” Stephen Colbert said.

As Breitbart News reported, even as Colbert spoke of his fond regard for his Tesla it was revealed nearly one in three (30 percent) of Americans say they drove less in February, with the majority of those citing President Joe Biden’s high gas prices as the cause for less time on the road.

While about 85 percent of Americans commute to work by car, 57 percent of Americans who drove less in February did so because of the high price of gas. Thirty-three percent said they utilized their cars less because their routine was different. Fourteen percent cited “other” reasons.

Late on Sunday night the price of oil surged again, putting further pressure on gasoline prices and inflation.

This quickly became apparent as the former all-time record high U.S. national average gas price was broken on Monday with a new price of $4.104, GasBuddy reported.