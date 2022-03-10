Video: Jussie Smollett Bodyguard Shoves Reporter to the Ground Ahead of Sentencing

Hate crime hoaxer and disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s bodyguards shoved a reporter down to the ground as Smollett approached the courthouse for his sentencing, for which he arrived late.

Reporters and photographers were met with some “violence” by Smollett’s body guards while attempting to ask the disgraced actor questions about what he plans on saying to the judge ahead of his sentencing on Thursday.

In a video by CBS News Chicago, one reporter can be heard saying to the body guards, “Hey, you don’t shove me, man,” while another proclaimed, “Hey, that’s called a battery!”

“You just knocked a man over,” another said.

CBS News Chicago reported that Smollett’s “body guards are getting a little bit violent with the [reporters] as he approached the building late. He just tossed a photographer down.”

Watch Below:

Jussie Smollett's bodyguards throw a reporter to the ground as Smollett approaches the courthouse for his sentencing. pic.twitter.com/HmmwzZSfSN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2022

The incident occurred outside a Chicago courthouse, where Smollett arrived late to his own sentencing after being found guilty of lying to police over his the staged attack he made against himself in January 2019.

Smollett’s sentencing comes three months after the disgraced actor was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after he hired two brothers from Nigeria to stage a fake hate crime against him.

Smollett’s hate crime hoax involved the claim that he was physically attacked by two men wearing MAGA hats who put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, before eventually yelling, “This is MAGA country!” — referring to former President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Inside the Chicago courtroom on Thursday, the actor will be given a chance to admit that he had lied to police about the racist and homophobic attack.

