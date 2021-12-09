Jussie Smollett Mercilessly Mocked Following Guilty Verdict

Mass mockery came pouring in on convicted hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett following Thursday’s verdict, in which the disgraced actor was found guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct by a jury in Chicago.

“Let’s just say that Jussie kicked his own ass really good this time!” filmmaker and author, Dinesh D’Souza quipped following Smollett’s guilty verdict.

Let’s just say that Jussie kicked his own ass really good this time! #JussieSmollett — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 9, 2021

“I guess this is MAGA country after all,” author Michael Malice tweeted, referring to the part of Smollett’s hoax in which he claimed that it was Trump supporters who had attacked him, yelling that the actor was in “MAGA country.”

I guess this is MAGA country after all#JussieSmollett — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 9, 2021

Poor Jussie. Hope he doesn’t beat himself up over this. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) December 9, 2021

Another Twitter rehashed a 2019 tweet from Reverend Al Sharpton, who said at the time, “The reported hate attack on my friend and brother, actor Jussie Smollett is despicable and outrageous. The guilty must face the maximum.”

“For the first time in my life, I agree with Al Sharpton … the guilty must face the maximum,” the Twitter user reacted.

For the first time in my life, I agree with Al Sharpton … the guilty must face the maximum. https://t.co/isDrZPpWyL — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 10, 2021

Several others joked about how Smollett can finally “rest easy” knowing that his attacker is finally being brought to justice — referring to the actor himself, of course.

“Jussie Smollett’s attacker, Jussie Smollett, was finally brought to Justice,” one Twitter user commented.

Jussie Smollett can sleep in peace tonight knowing his attacker was finally brought to justice. — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) December 9, 2021

I'm SO glad they caught & convicted Jussie Smollett's attacker. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 9, 2021

Jussie Smollett can finally rest easy tonight. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 10, 2021

“Congratulations to Jussie Smollett for being the first American to scam a Nigerian,” another Twitter user wrote, referring to the two Nigerian brothers, Abel and Ola Osundairo, who Smollett paid to stage the hate crime against him, according to investigators.

“Jussie Smollett has been found guilty on the first five charges. I hope he doesn’t beat himself up over this,” another tweeted.

Found a video of Jussie Smollett’s attacker pic.twitter.com/wnnc97m2hD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2021

A jury convicted Smollett for five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after he hired two brothers from Nigeria to stage a fake hate crime against him.

The class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of up to 3 years in prison for each count, though experts believe he will likely get probation and be sentenced to community service if convicted. Smollett was acquitted of just one count of disorderly conduct.

