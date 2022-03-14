Netflix Director Jane Campion Accused of Racism, ‘White Feminism’ for Comparing Herself to Venus and Serena Williams

Valery Hache; Lisa O'Connor/Getty Images
Valery Hache; Lisa O'Connor/Getty Images
David Ng

Netflix‘s The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is facing a tsunami-grade wokelash, including accusations of racism and “white feminism,” for a recent award acceptance speech in which she favorably compared herself to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

A Black Lives Matter activist has even suggested smashing Campion repeatedly in the head for her speech.

Jane Campion won the directing prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, solidifying her status as an Oscars frontrunner. In her speech, she noted that she has taken up tennis and paid tribute to the tennis champion sisters in a way that was apparently meant to be humorous and light-hearted.

“Venus and Serena, you’re marvels, but you don’t have to compete against the men like I do,” she quipped.

Watch below:

Her seemingly off-the-cuff remark set off a rage-a-thon on social media, with accusations that the filmmaker was asserting her whiteness and privilege over black women.

Writer and poet Saeed Jones said Campion’s words are the “perfect distillation of white feminism.”

“Fuck Jane Campion,” one person tweeted. “There is literally nothing funny about a old white woman raising herself and her accomplishments by stepping on black women and their accomplishments.”

New York Times contributor Roxane Gay called Campion’s comments racist as well as ignorant about women.

A BLM activist suggested Campion should be repeatedly bashed in the head.

A film critic called Campion’s speech “racist.”

Feminist Giant founder Mona Eltahawy called Campion’s speech “fucking awful,” saying “white women think misogyny is the only oppression and refuse to see the way racism also oppresses Black women.”

BBC News journalist Megha Mohan cited Campion’s privileged background.

Another person noted that white feminism “isn’t divorced from the oppression of Black women. In fact, it demands its.”

Some blasted Campion for later hugging Venus Williams in front of the cameras, claiming the act was insincere.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.