Netflix Director Jane Campion Accused of Racism, ‘White Feminism’ for Comparing Herself to Venus and Serena Williams

Netflix‘s The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is facing a tsunami-grade wokelash, including accusations of racism and “white feminism,” for a recent award acceptance speech in which she favorably compared herself to tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams.

A Black Lives Matter activist has even suggested smashing Campion repeatedly in the head for her speech.

Jane Campion won the directing prize at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, solidifying her status as an Oscars frontrunner. In her speech, she noted that she has taken up tennis and paid tribute to the tennis champion sisters in a way that was apparently meant to be humorous and light-hearted.

“Venus and Serena, you’re marvels, but you don’t have to compete against the men like I do,” she quipped.

Watch below:

Her seemingly off-the-cuff remark set off a rage-a-thon on social media, with accusations that the filmmaker was asserting her whiteness and privilege over black women.

Writer and poet Saeed Jones said Campion’s words are the “perfect distillation of white feminism.”

That Jane Campion whiplash is a perfect distillation of white feminism. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 14, 2022

“Fuck Jane Campion,” one person tweeted. “There is literally nothing funny about a old white woman raising herself and her accomplishments by stepping on black women and their accomplishments.”

Fuck Jane Campion and fuck everyone who laughed at her comment about Venus and Serena. There is literally nothing funny about a old white woman raising herself & her accomplishments up by stepping on black women & their accomplishments pic.twitter.com/ZiAgPIHLuE — angelfireeast (@angelfireeast24) March 14, 2022

New York Times contributor Roxane Gay called Campion’s comments racist as well as ignorant about women.

Now they I have a cocktail, it’s amazing how much real estate the Williams occupy in people’s minds. And in addition to the racism of it all, Campion is suggesting that competing against men is more difficult/legitimate than competing against women. Has she met women??? — roxane gay (@rgay) March 14, 2022

A BLM activist suggested Campion should be repeatedly bashed in the head.

Me @ Jane campion for shading Venus and Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/78P0QnW2DA — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 14, 2022

A film critic called Campion’s speech “racist.”

What Jane Campion said in her speech was not funny or appropriate. It was racist.

White people laughing, and thinking it was vaild shows why there's still so many damb issues in this industry.

They're ok with the casual racism because they don't see racism the way we do. — Carolyn Hinds Virtually @ SXSW (@CarrieCnh12) March 14, 2022

Feminist Giant founder Mona Eltahawy called Campion’s speech “fucking awful,” saying “white women think misogyny is the only oppression and refuse to see the way racism also oppresses Black women.”

This is so fucking awful. White women think misogyny is the only oppression and refuse to see the way racism also oppresses Black women. And refuse to see their–white women's–complicity in upholding it. Speaks volumes that Jane Campion chose her words like this. Fucking awful. https://t.co/PUxSxKVsEy — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) March 14, 2022

BBC News journalist Megha Mohan cited Campion’s privileged background.

Jane Campion, daughter of famous New Zealand theatre director Richard Campion & actress Edith Campion MBE, explains the challenges of being a white woman from an established family to Venus and Serena Williams. https://t.co/7IhXlrNIBw — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 14, 2022

Another person noted that white feminism “isn’t divorced from the oppression of Black women. In fact, it demands its.”

Jane Campion demonstrated tonight once again That WYT feminism isn’t divorced from the oppression of Black women In fact, it demands it. — Sasha🇺 (@SashaBeauIoux) March 14, 2022

Some blasted Campion for later hugging Venus Williams in front of the cameras, claiming the act was insincere.

Nope. I know that smile. Black women know that smile. After we've been disrespected, we're expected to smile/not be angry in public. Campion knew what she did, and that's why she went and found Venus to hug. A picture to absolve her unnecessary and undignified remarks. Nah. https://t.co/mjwxMpf6cV — Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon (@ksvarnon) March 14, 2022

