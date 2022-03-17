Nolte: ‘Goldbergs’ Mocked for Using ‘Bizarre Footage’ After Chasing Away Jeff Garlin

The Goldbergs chased off Jeff Garlin, and now the ABC sitcom is taking heat for using “bizarre Jeff Garlin footage” to keep him in the show:

‘”The Goldbergs” series regular Wendi McLendon-Covey said on social media that the long-running ABC comedy series is simply trying its best to work around Jeff Garlin’s departure. The show has been heavily criticized for using previously shot footage of Garlin and CGI to insert the actor’s character into episodes, and the results have been bizarre for viewers. One takedown of the show posted by film critic Noel Murray drew a response from McLendon-Covey. “They should either cancel ‘The Goldbergs’ or kill off Jeff Garlin’s character because the workarounds they’ve been using this season ain’t working,” Murray wrote on Twitter. The critic’s post included video from a recent episode in which Garlin’s character is awkwardly edited into a wedding episode.

McLendon-Covey responded to Murray by blaming Garlin. “This season threw us for a loop because it’s hard to incorporate someone who doesn’t want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene,” she claimed, “and we weren’t about to rewrite the second half of the season. We’re doing our best.”

I’m certainly not claiming that Jeff Garlin behaved perfectly. But who does behave perfectly? We all lose our tempers. We all misread the room. We all have our quirks. Nothing Garlin was accused of, some of which he admitted to, rises to the level of the punishment he faced, which was a three-year — three year! — investigation at ABC.

Can you imagine being under investigation for three years, especially in this McCarthyite climate of left-wing fascism?

According to reports, he gave people some platonic hugs. He liked to throw around the word “vagina.” He lost his temper with some people on a ramp. (He claims it was a joke.) And for that, the man was not only run through the mill for three years, he was obviously at risk of having his entire career derailed, not to mention his reputation and his role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

So he left. He bailed. Why wouldn’t he?

And now, the very same crybullies who seek to annihilate anyone who makes them even a little uncomfortable have had to compromise their art with terrible CGI. And that makes me very happy because they deserve it.

I’m telling ya, the intolerance being hurled at people over their eccentricities and imperfections, over their mistakes and individualism — it’s becoming worse by the day. Everyone’s a Karen running for the human resources department. Everyone’s suffering from “trauma” because a co-worker colored a little outside the lines. Everybody’s tattling and demanding conformity and wants to exist in a bubble where nothing ever makes them uncomfortable.

Never in my life have I run to human resources. It’s tattling. It’s snitching. It’s un-American. I’m a man. If I have a problem with you, I will bring it to you. And never have I not been able to resolve a problem.

So good! I’m glad the Karens at The Goldbergs are paying for their Karening while Garlin spends his free time counting all that Curb money.

