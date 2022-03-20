Gospel Singer Says Kanye West’s Divorce Outbursts Aren’t Reflecting His Christian Faith

Gospel singer Erica Campbell says she is praying for rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West amid his divorce feud with Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson — and that his public outbursts during the ordeal are not reflecting his beliefs as a Christian.

After being asked by TMZ if she feels West’s “behavior during the week kind of goes against what he does on Sunday,” Campbell said, “I just think if you’re trying to be like God on Sunday, then you should be like him on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as well.”

The singer added that this doesn’t mean being a perfect person, either.

“Does that mean perfection? Not at all,” she said. “But it means that your choices should be governed by what you believe. You know, if you believe in faith, and being kind, and being gracious — being understanding, being patient, then you gotta be that way all week long.”

Campbell added that she is praying for the rapper, who has recently been taking to social media to publicly slam Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“But, you know, we all go through things,” she said. “We don’t always get it right. So, prayers up for Kanye.”

When asked why she thinks West has been behaving this way, Campbell said, “It’s the divorce.”

“When you love somebody, it don’t go away because you get divorced,” the singer affirmed. “That’s why they be so mad at [each other], because they still in love.”

“My mother and father married each other three times, because they couldn’t — they just loved each other,” she added. “And so, sometimes it’s that way, you tried, it doesn’t work, it doesn’t mean the love goes away.”

Last month, West took to social media to mock “dickhead” Pete Davidson for getting a tattoo of Hillary Clinton, proclaiming, “LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Earlier this month, the rapper took his feud with his ex-wife and Davidson to a whole new level with the release of a music video in which West buried a claymation doppelganger of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

On Thursday, Instagram suspended West for 24 hours after he issued a racial slur at Daily Show host Trevor Noah over the comedian’s criticism of the rapper’s treatment of Kardashian and Davidson.

Despite raging at Davidson, West has been publicly dating other women — models Irina Shayk, Julia Fox (pictured, left), and Chaney Jones — as he claimed to fight for his marriage.

