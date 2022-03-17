Instagram Suspends Kanye West for 24 Hours for Calling Trevor Noah ‘K**n’

Rapper Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he issued a racial slur at Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Meta confirmed to CNN that West had reportedly violated the platform’s hate speech policies when he called Trevor Noah a “koon,” a misspelling of the more common “coon,” after the comedian criticized his treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said in the segment. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

West then took to Instagram and replaced the lyrics of “Kumbaya” with “Koon.” The post has since been removed, but prior to its removal, Trevor Noah told West he feels concern for him and his family while expressing admiration for him as an artist.

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye,” will be barred from posting and commenting on the site for the next 24 hours.

A feud sparked between Pete Davidson and Ye last year when Kim Kardashian began dating the comedian before her divorce from West had been finalized. In a recent music video, Kanye West took his dislike for Pete Davidson to new heights when he featured himself burying a claymation doppelganger of the Saturday Night Live star alive.

This past weekend, leaked text messages revealed Davidson telling West to “grow the fuck up” and stop harassing him.

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up,” Davidson reportedly told Ye at one point.

When West asked where Davidson was at the moment, the comedian replied, “In bed with your wife.” Later, Ye posted an Instagram video in which he said, “At this point, it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

Davidson further pressed the “Jesus Walks” singer to “stop being a little Internet bitch” and invited him to come to talk it out “man to man” at his Beverly Hills Hotel room.

“This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press,” Davidson said. “Which is obviously all you care about. ”

Davidson then told West he tried to be nice to him by advising SNL to stop making fun of the rapper and telling other comedians to back off. “I don’t want the father of my girl’s kids to look bad out there,” he said.

“I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth,” he continued. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”