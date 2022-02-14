Kanye West Mocks ‘D*ckhead’ Pete Davidson for Getting Hillary Clinton Tattoo

Rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West took to social media on Sunday to mock “dickhead” Pete Davidson for getting a tattoo of Hillary Clinton.

“LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND,” West wrote in one Instagram caption.

The Instagram post appeared to feature an image of Davidson standing in a knock knee stance.

“WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH,” the rapper wrote in a follow-up Instagram post.

The Instagram post included an image of Davidson’s Hillary Clinton tattoo.

A third Instagram post featured a photoshopped image of West and Davidson appearing to face off in an event called “Fight Night.”

In another Instagram post, West shared an image of Davidson and rapper Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, appearing to eat popcorn.

The post also included an image of a purported text message West had received from Davidson, which read, in part, “I’d never get [in the] way of your children — How you guys [sic] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do hope [one day] I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” West wrote in his Instagram caption.

And in case anyone was wondering if West’s Instagram account was hacked, the rapper posted another image of himself holding a sign, which read, “My account is not hacked,” along with Sunday’s date, February 13, 2022.

Recently, West has been publicly attacking Davidson, who is now dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has also recently taken aim at another one of his collaborators, Kid Cudi, writing in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.”

The “you know who” most likely refers to Davidson, who is a close friend of Kid Cudi, reports Daily Beast.

“Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother,” Kid Cudi wrote in a comment, responding to West.

Last month, West was also allegedly spreading rumors that Davidson “is gay and has AIDS,” according to a report by Page Six.

“Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody!” DJ Akademiks reportedly said.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.