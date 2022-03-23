Climate Change Activist Miley Cyrus’ Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Being Struck By Lightning

Actress-singer and jet-setting climate change hardliner Miley Cyrus’ private jet was struck by lightning on Tuesday, forcing her and her entourage to make an emergency landing on their way to Paraguay.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post. “My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Miley Cyrus has previous made headlines for being a loud climate change campaigner, warning the world of the peril we face from global warming.

Just a few years ago, the “Party in the U.S.A. crooner said that she won’t even consider having children of her own until climate change is addressed.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child,” she told Elle Magazine in 2019. “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that.”

Cyrus, who’s worth an estimated $160 million, has ranted on about a “dying fucking planet” the concert stage.

***Graphic Language***

“BY THE FUCKING WAY WE DONT HAVE ANYWHERE TO GO EITHER! THERE’S NO PLANET B SO DON’T FUCK IT UP!” – @MileyCyrus FOR PRESIDENT 2020. 🌎💜 pic.twitter.com/43w3sR8OgY — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) June 28, 2019

Cyrus shared a brief video of a window on her Gulfstream G450, which was suddenly lit up by lightning as passengers on the jet gasped.

The singer’s sister, Brandi, posted a video to her Instagram Stories, remarking, “I’m going to try to not be dramatic but, we almost died.”

