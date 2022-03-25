Desperation: Low-Rated Oscars Turns to Instagram Influencers

In its latest bid to boost its sinking ratings, the Academy Awards is turning in desperation to Instagram influencers in what appears like an effort to persuade younger viewers to watch ABC’s live telecast.

The Oscars is teaming up with Meta — the parent company of Instagram and Facebook — to incorporate Instagram influencers into this Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Twelve Instagram influencers will attend the Oscars where they will create content for Reels, Instagram’s video application that allows users to create short clips. An additional 11 influencers will attend the Oscars pre-show to create content that will be posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The move represents the Academy’s latest social media gambit after previously announcing it is partnering with Twitter to create a new “fan favorite” award for best picture, which will be voted on by Twitter users and announced during ABC’s telecast.

Oscars ratings have plummeted steadily over the past two decades, reaching a record low last year of around 10 million viewers — a staggering 58 percent drop from the previous year, which itself was a record low. The Academy is looking for ways to juice ratings as viewers tired of woke lectures from wealthy celebrities continue to tune out by the millions.

The situation has become so dire that ABC reportedly threatened to cancel this year’s Oscars unless the Academy took drastic steps, including the demotion of several categories to a taped, pre-show event. The decision has enraged many longtime Academy members who feel their categories are being sidelined in favor of social media stunts designed to lure younger viewers.

This year’s Oscars are set to take place Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

As Breitbart News reported, Amy Schumer will co-host the ceremony along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

