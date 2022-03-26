Watch: ‘Nashville’ Actress Hayden Panettiere, Boyfriend Get into Massive Brawl

Actress Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson got into a massive, cringeworthy brawl with patrons outside of the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.

Panettiere and Hickerson are seen fighting with a large group of people in a video, in which at point, security appeared able to calm the situation, only for Hickerson to again reinitiate the altercation after breaking free, according to a report by TMZ.

“I’m ready for round fucking two, let’s go, you mother fucker!” one individual, who appears to be Hickerson, can be heard exclaiming in the video while security tries to hold him back.

Watch Below:

[VIDEO]: Hayden Panettiere and her BF Brian Hickerson got into a BRAWL with people from the Bar at Sunset Strip Hotel last night. pic.twitter.com/tVrMGMz30k — Obiscure Nick (@ObiscureNick) March 25, 2022

Witnesses told TMZ that the altercation began at the hotel bar, where an argument started between Panettiere, her boyfriend, and a few other patrons. One individual reportedly claimed that Hickerson spit on them, and that the manager kicked everyone out, which led to the fight transpiring outside.

At another point in the video, Panettiere is heard yelling, “Brian, jail!” — likely in an attempt to warn Hickerson that the incident could result in incarceration if the police show up, given that he is on probation until 2025.

Hickerson has previously been arrested for domestic violence and assault for alleged attacks against Panettiere. He spent time in jail last year, after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to a report by Page Six.

Panettiere’s boyfriend was also hit with four years of probation, ordered to attend 52 domestic violence classes and paid a $500 fee. Moreover, Hickerson received a five-year restraining order, which is supposed to bar him from going near the actress.

On Thursday night, police reportedly received a phone call regarding a fight at the hotel, but by the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, everyone had already left, and no police reports were filed.

