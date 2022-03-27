Actor John Leguizamo Slammed for Praising ‘Beautiful Latinx Faces’ at the Oscars: ‘Virtue Signaling’

John Binder

Actor John Leguizamo caught some backlash after he praised the “beautiful Latinx faces” in the audience at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

“Look at all these beautiful faces out here, all these beautiful Latinx faces,” Leguizamo said, speaking to the Oscars audience. “We got great representation here tonight, people.”

The criticism and mockery of John Leguizamo flooded social media.

The term “Latinx” to describe Hispanic Americans has faced intense backlash, from Hispanic Americans who overwhelmingly say that they prefer the terms “Hispanic” and “Latino” to label their community.

Most recently, a poll of Hispanic Americans across 15 states showed that just 1.7 percent of Hispanics said they use the term “Latinx” while more than 60 percent use “Hispanic” and more than 30 percent use “Latino.”

Even among Hispanic Americans who are registered Democrats, the “Latinx” term is woefully unpopular. The poll found that just 1.6 percent of Democrat Hispanics use the term “Latinx” to describe themselves.

