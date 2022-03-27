Denzel Washington to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap: ‘In Your Highest Moments, That’s When the Devil Comes for You’

Actor Will Smith revealed in his Oscar-winning acceptance speech on Sunday that Denzel Washington gave him a word of warning after Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in face earlier in the evening.

Oscar viewers were stunned after Will Smith stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and struck Chris Rock in the face after Rock told a joke about Smith’s wife.

Later in the evening, Smith won an Oscar for his performance in King Richard. In his speech, a tearful Smith revealed what Denzel Washington told him.

“Denzel said to me a few minutes ago. He said ‘at your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you,” the actor said.

Smith also appeared to apologize for his assault on Chris Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said, without elaborating.

Chris Rock was on stage at the Oscars to present the award for documentary feature. The comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying she looked like she belonged in “G.I. Jane 2.”

Smith then stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock across the face. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” said Rock.

Smith took his seat and appeared to mouth the words: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

