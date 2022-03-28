Tiffany Haddish Praises Will Smith’s Attack on Chris Rock at Oscars: ‘Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Actress Tiffany Haddish has offered what may be the most bizarre reaction to Will Smith’s physical assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, calling it the “most beautiful thing” she’s ever seen.

In a post-Oscars interview at the Governors Ball, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith for defending his wife against Chris Rock’s joke.

“When I saw a black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me,” Haddish told People. “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say like, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,’ that’s what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me.

She added: “And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.”

Will Smith stunned Oscar viewers on Sunday when he stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre and struck Chris Rock in the face. Rock, who was presenting the award for documentary feature, had just told a joke about Smith’s wife, saying her bald head would make her a good fit for “G.I. Jane 2.”

After Smith took his seat, he appeared to mouth the words: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The altercation had Oscar viewers wondering if the moment was real or a staged event that ABC and the Oscars concocted to juice social media engagement and its flagging viewership.

Smith apologized later in the evening when he won the Oscar for his performance in King Richard.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” he said during his tearful acceptance speech, without elaborating.

The Academy hasn’t responded to Breitbart News’ request for comment about Sunday’s incident.

