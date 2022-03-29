One Year Ago, Will Smith Said He’s Open to Running for Office ‘At Some Point’

As actor Will Smith seeks to redefine himself, his shattered image, his relationship with his fans and Chris Rock after his violent assault and Sunday night’s drama at the Academy Awards, it is worth remembering his ambitions are not limited to Hollywood.

As Breitbart News reported just a year ago, Smith harbors ambitions for high public office and acknowledges it is a possibility “at some point” in the future.

He made the revelation on the Pod Save America podcast, hosted by former Obama aides aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor, when he was asked about his political ambitions.

“I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line,” Smith said.

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony,” he continued, before adding the proviso he will, “certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

But the Men in Black and Independence Day star had already started to reveal to the world his left-wing political strips.

In December of 2015, Smith said that “crazy” discussion surrounding Donald Trump’s policy proposals, including building a security wall on the southern border, had made him consider his own run for office.

“If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they’ve been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they’re going to force me into the political arena,” he said in an interview with CBS.

What might voters expect from Will Smith’s political ambitions? Well, to name a few:

Smith has shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, using a GQ interview, the directness of its name and message. He backs proponents of critical race theory, going so far as to say it should be re-branded as “truth theory.” The Hollywood star embraced boycotting Georgia over the state’s voter integrity law, which is intended to combat voter fraud. The star moved the shooting of his slavery-themed movie Emancipation from Georgia to Louisiana in protest. In 2020 he made a financial contribution to Democrats contesting Georgia’s Senate runoff elections.



On a broader scale, Smith has never concealed his contempt for those Republican voters who chose to back Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, back in 2016 Smith said Trump’s presidential candidacy was a good thing for America — because the country could “cleanse” itself of the Republican nominee and his supporters.

“As painful as it is to hear Donald Trump talk and as embarrassing as it is as an American to hear him talk, I think it’s good,” Smith said, according to the Associated Press. “We get to know who people are and now we get to cleanse it out of our country.”

In an interview with Australian news outlet news.com.au in the same year, the actor said a “separatist, non-inclusive, racist, xenophobic wave” is currently sweeping the globe and pulling society further apart.

He saw then a “cleansing” might be needed of society and his comments since indicate he might see himself cast in the role of political savior.