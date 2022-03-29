Ricky Gervais Mockes Will Smith Oscars Meltdown by Sharing Alopecia Joke from ‘The Office’

Actor Ricky Gervais mocked actor Will Smith’s Oscars meltdown on Monday by sharing an old video from the BBC sitcom, The Office, in which his character David Brent mentions alopecia.

“Particularly for his wife. And she’s got alopecia. So, not a happy homelife,” Gervais’ character can be heard saying in the short video clip from the show.

“And she's got alopecia. So… not a happy homelife." pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

In the full clip from the show, Gervais’ character says, “I know someone who is an alcoholic and it is no laughing matter — particularly for his wife. And she’s got alopecia. So, not a happy homelife.”

While Gervais did not add any additional context to the clip, he retweeted the video after Smith’s cringeworthy meltdown at the Oscars, in which he struck Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about hit wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

In making his joke, Rock poked fun at Pinkett Smith’s short hair — which she has due to alopecia — by referring to her as “G.I. Jane.”

The joke elicited a shocking response from Smith, who marched onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, before retaking his seat and then twice shouting, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

This type of thuggish behavior has no place in civilized society. Will Smith needs to be charged for assault. pic.twitter.com/MydlQBTqBT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 28, 2022

It remans unclear whether or not Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia when he made the joke.

Gervais also retweeted a post by another Twitter user, who wrote, “[Retweet] if you wish [Ricky Gervais] was hosting the #Oscars tonight.”

While Smith couldn’t handle Rock’s joke, many would argue that Gervais is capable of being far more brutal with his jokes, as the actor previously eviscerated Hollywood when he hosted the 2020 Golden Globes.

Gervais stood at the podium and called a room full of A-list stars, directors, and producers “perverts” — a sore subject, given that Hollywood is riddled with countless sexual abuse and harassment scandals.

“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, people from every background,” Gervais said at the time. “Look, talking to all you perverts — it was a big year for pedophile movies. ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’ ‘Leaving Neverland.’ ‘The Two Popes.'”

