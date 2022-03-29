‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller, who played The Flash in Justice League and will reprise the iconic superhero in the upcoming standalone movie, was arrested on Monday in Hilo, Hawaii, for disorderly conduct and harassment during an altercation at a bar.

“According to a post by the Hawai’i County Police Department, South Hilo officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening at 11:30 p.m,” reported Variety. “Police determined that the agitator had become unruly while other patrons sang karaoke and had begun ‘yelling obscenities.'”

“Miller then ‘grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,'” the report added.

Miller was arrested, charged, and released on bail for $500.

Neither representatives for Miller nor Warner Bros. have commented on the incident.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

The arrest comes nearly two years after disturbing video surfaced of Miller in 2020 that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

“Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller could be heard telling the woman, who appeared to be flippantly flailing her arms as a possible taunt. Miller then proceeded to choke her and push her to the ground as a man, presumably a friend, could be heard saying, “Whoa, Bro, Bro, Bro …”

The altercation allegedly began when Miller, age 27, was confronted by a group of “pushy” fans. He was escorted off the premises shortly thereafter.

Miller also made headlines this past January when he posted an Instagram video telling Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in North Carolina to just “kill themselves.”

“Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?” he said in the video. “Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

Miller captioned the now-deleted post by saying: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

Ezra Miller did not specify why he made the video or was addressing a KKK chapter in a small North Carolina town.