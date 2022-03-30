Disney Diversity and Inclusion Manager: We No longer Say ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls’

The far left’s campaign to control culture through language has expanded to the “happiest place on earth.”

In a leaked video from Disney’s “Reimagine Tomorrow” summit, Disney’s “diversity and inclusion” manager Vivian Ware can be seen in telling employees that the company no longer refers to patrons as “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” to assuage transgender guests. The City Journal’s Christopher Rufo first reported the story on Tuesday and posted a series of video clips of the summit to his Twitter account.

SCOOP: Disney diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware says the company has eliminated all mentions of "ladies," "gentlemen," "boys," and "girls" in its theme parks in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles. pic.twitter.com/OWsGTUoeCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

“Last year, last summer, we removed all of the gendered greetings in relationship to our live spiels. So we no longer say ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. We’ve trained — we provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that, so now they know it’s “Hello, everyone,” or “hello, friends,”’ Ware said.

She added that the company is in the process of changing recorded messages from “ladies and gentleman, boys and girls” to “dreamers of all ages” and noted that aligning language with leftist “gender identity” dogma can make Disney “inclusive” and “magical and memorable for everyone.”

“And we don’t want to just assume because someone might be, in our interpretation, may be presenting as female, that they may not want to be called ‘princess.’ So let’s think differently about how do we really engage with our guests in a meaningful and inclusive way that makes it magical and memorable for everyone,” she said.

Another clip from the leaked video shows top-level employees openly discussing the company’s push to include more LGBTQ+ content in its ever-growing library. Executive producer Latoya Raveneau talked about how the company had been very welcoming to her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” adding that she was encouraged to add “queerness” wherever she could.”

“No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me,” she said.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Another video released by Christopher Rufo featured Disney corporate president Karey Burke speaking as “a mother of two queer children – one transgender child and one pansexual child.” Burke discussed the company’s desire to include more “queer leads” in its creative content.

SCOOP: Disney corporate president Karey Burke says, "as the mother [of] one transgender child and one pansexual child," she supports having "many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories" and wants a minimum of 50 percent of characters to be LGBTQIA and racial minorities. pic.twitter.com/oFRUiuu9JG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney has been increasingly showing its allegiance to LGBTQ+ activists in recent years. For example, in 2021, Disney+ hosted a LGBTQ Pride concert aimed at kids and starring drag queen Nina West, with performances of popular Disney songs that were re-imagined with LGBTQ themes. The company also recognized Pride month by spotlighting LGBTQ-themed programming. The streaming service debuted the short film The Little Prince(ss) about a gender non-conforming kid. As Breitbart News reported, the new comedy series Big Shots, starring John Stamos, featured a lesbian kiss between to high school characters.

Just last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapel groveled to his woke employees, saying the company should have condemned Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Chapel also said the company will create a “task force” to “develop action plans to make more LGBT-aware content for children and family,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The bill, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law on Monday, notably blocks the teaching of sexuality and “gender identity” to students in kindergarten through third grade.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.